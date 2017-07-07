Amber Rose Slams Viral Crotch Photo Haters & Reveals How She Groomed Her Bush For The Shoot

Amber Rose made jaws drop when she shared a photo of her bare crotch on Instagram in June, and in a new interview, she takes on the haters. Here’s why Amber isn’t ashamed to show off her bush!

“I feel like as women, we always feel like we need to shave or wax — and if we don’t, then we’re considered unkempt or unclean or we’re gonna smell funny. I believe that it’s natural and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it,” Amber Rose, 33, tells Refinery29 in a July 6 interview of her famous bush photo from June 10. “I had them Photoshop out my tattoos to focus on the bush alone,” she adds in the interview, explaining why her skin looked so bare down there. (You can see Amber’s original photo here.)

“People are very uncomfortable with the female body,” she continues. “It’s ok to leak images onto the Internet and people are like, ‘Yeah, that’s so cool.’ But if you actually do it yourself and in a way that’s owning your own sexuality, it’s almost taboo.” Preach!

Amber also isn’t afraid to take on her haters. “I wanted to prove a point, and of course arguing with Piers Morgan, who is such a d*ck… That’s why I kept going back and forth with him,” Amber explains of Pier’s nasty tweet in response to her photo (“Put it away, luv. Thanks”). “I posted a picture of Adam Levine with a woman grabbing his d*ck and balls, and Piers was like, ‘You know that’s different because that was for testicular cancer — so that’s okay,'” she adds. “Men feel like they can do whatever, and show their bodies off constantly, but we can’t — that’s bullshit,” Amber declares. Agreed!

As for how Amber groomed her bush for the pic? “I didn’t really do anything crazy to groom it,” she laughs. “I just used some soap and some lotion. In that picture, it was just not fully wild and grown out at that time. When I finish getting washed in the shower, I use baby oil gel all over my body [including my bush].” There you have it!

Finally, Amber reiterates that it was all to help promote her annual Slutwalk. “I go far and beyond to piss people off on purpose,” she says. “That’s what I do to bring awareness to Slutwalk and what’s going on. The fact that there are double standards, that women are not allowed to own their sexuality and their bodies. We can’t possibly be sexually confident, because then we’re wh*res. We’re not allowed to have a past. We’re incapable of love if we’re too beautiful or if we’re too successful. It’s all really, really f*cked up.”

