21 Savage Gushes Over New Flame Amber Rose On 2 Fresh Tracks: ‘We Got Something Special’

Aww, it’s official! 21 Savage dropped his new record ‘Issa Album’ today, June 7, and we’re melting over two romantic tracks that are DEFINITELY directed towards Amber Rose.

“In my feelings, she got me in my feelings,” 21 Savage, 24, admits during the intro to his new track “Special.” He goes on to declare that his woman calms him down when he’s pissed off, and warns that her “panties might get ripped off” because he’s so into her! “Your ex didn’t know how to appreciate you now he missed out,” he continues on the song, “We got something special.” Okay, he has to be talking about Amber Rose, 33! We know the two lovebirds have been bonding, and he’s even met her fam already. Aww!

Oh, but Savage doesn’t stop there! He also raps about wanting to, you know, chat on the track “FaceTime.” “I’m too drunk to text so can we FaceTime?” he asks, continuing, “Girl I wanna taste yours if you gon’ taste mine/I won’t take your love for granted if you don’t take mine (take mine.)” Dropping the “L” word towards Amber already? We like it!

Stream “Special” and “FaceTime:”

Check out more of the lyrics to “Special:”

Ride with me (ride with me)

Tell the truth and don’t you lie to me (lie to me)

You know I need you on my side with me (side with me)

Tell the truth and don’t you lie to me (lie to me)

Baby, roll with me (roll with me)

Jump in that coupe and, baby, coast with me (coast with me)

If I was broke she kicking doors with me (doors with me)

Baby, roll with me

Roll with me (21)

I’mma hold you down forever

You my round forever

They just want to use you, but I’m tryna help you

Savage I’m tryna build, they just tryna feel

Really ain’t none of their business

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Savage dedicating two tracks to Amber on his new album? Tell us!