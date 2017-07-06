Try This FAST Outer Thigh & Butt Workout From Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer

Working out your outer thighs and butt are going to give you a seriously sexy bikini body. Get these tips from celeb trainer Gunnar Peterson — you can do them anywhere!

Butt workouts are super popular right now, since it’s summer and tons of celebs are showing off their butts in thong bikinis. To workout your butt, celeb trainer Gunnar Peterson, who works with tons of stars like Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, The Rock, and Kate Beckinsale, is spilling his favorite workouts for a toned derriere. He told HollywoodLife.com readers what to do:

1. Wide stance weighted squats. Do 10 reps. Follow immediately by jumping in place 8 times. (Make the jumps explosive!)

2. Lateral lunges while holding a 10 pound weight. Do 8 reps per leg. Follow immediately with skater hops — 8 per leg. Stick the landing on the hops so that each hop begins from a dead stop.

All you need is a set of dumbbells to do this workout — you can even do it without weights for a less challenging circuit. Something is better than nothing! Don’t let equipment get in your way! Khloe also wrote on her website that she loves the fitness app Daily Butt Workout. Khloe wrote: “It wouldn’t be a Khlo-Fit round-up without a little booty appreciation! This app focuses exclusively on — you guessed it — glutes and legs! A virtual trainer guides you through targeted exercises to ensure your form is on point and that you’re squeezing all you can out of a short 5- to 10-minute routine. Get that bangin’ backside, girl!”

Do a butt workout three of four times a week and you’ll have a sexy booty in no time!

