Will Kenya Moore Be Fired From ‘RHOA’? — New Husband Reportedly Refusing To Appear On Show

Is Kenya Moore out? The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star just got married to Marc Daly and he reportedly does not want to be on the show — which could mean the end of it for her, too.

Marc Daly, the New York businessman who Kenya Moore, 46, tied the knot with in early June, is very reluctant about stepping in front of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras — but he may not have a choice. Production sources told TMZ that the producers have given Kenya an ultimatum: get him on the show, or you’re out. However, he reportedly has an issue with how black men are portrayed on the show, the site is reporting, and Kenya is standing by his side; her argument is that she was hired, not him.

She’s also reportedly told the Bravo show that she’s waited her entire life to find a loving relationship, and isn’t about to put it on the line. Kenya is obviously stressing over the decision, and is also reportedly undergoing IVF treatments — not a good combination. So, it’s possible that she’ll decide to leave the show. She’s made it very clear that she’s trying to keep this relationship private, as she originally hid his identity from the world until after the wedding in June — which also went down, off camera.

“I wanted to take some time to enjoy being married and to enjoy my husband without putting him in the middle of a storm,” she told Essence about keeping their relationship quiet. “For me, I wanted a real chance to have a real relationship that could stand the test of time. I didn’t want to have an Instagram relationship. I didn’t want everyone to be in the middle of criticizing whether or not it was real or whether or not I paid someone, you know, the silly rumors that they say about me at times. I wanted for it to be fleshed out.”

