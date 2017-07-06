Did Kim Kardashian Cause JAY-Z & Kanye’s Feud? — Why It Reportedly Leads Back To Her

The feud between ex-BFFs Kanye West and JAY-Z doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, and a new report claims it’s actually more about their wives than any of us knew.

Nine months ago, Kanye West ranted on stage about JAY-Z and Beyonce — and then Jay lashed back out about it on 4:44. So, when will this feud end? Well a new report claims it actually all goes back to Kanye “forcing Kim Kardashian” on Jay and Bey. “[Kanye’s] rant was really about Kim and Beyoncé not being BFFs. Kanye is frustrated that his wife does not have a better relationship with Beyoncé,” an insider told Page Six. “He wanted to put that pressure on Jay. It’s like, ‘We’re cool and we do business together, and now our wives should be friends?’”

However, apparently Bey and Kim’s friendship isn’t “organic” because they just don’t have anything in common. “It’s like, Jay believed in you and now you’ve alienated him to where he’s like f–k you,” the source said, while another added that eventually, they believe Jay and Ye will be friends again. “Their relationship is familial. I’d be very surprised if they didn’t work together or have some kind of relationship in the future,” the insider said.

HollywoodLife.com previously told you that Kim was actually hoping the feud would end, and is even urging her husband to extend an olive branch. “She doesn’t want the beef, she wants status, and some of that comes with being friends with the right people,” a friend close to the situation told us exclusively. “Clearly Beyonce and Jay are the right people. Kim doesn’t like that Jay called out her husband on the album, but she wants Kanye to be the bigger man and apologize so they can move on and return to being friends.”

Do you think Kanye and Jay will ever be friends again?