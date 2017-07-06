‘Big Brother’ 19: First Live Eviction Shocks Everyone & Causes A Fight In The House

That. Was. Intense. This week’s ‘Big Brother’ included drama and broken bones, but ultimately we were the most shocked by that elimination! Warning: spoilers ahead.

Cody flipped on his alliance this week of Big Brother, when he put Christmas up on the block next to Jillian; granted, he tried putting up Paul, but then he found out he was safe for three weeks, thanks to a temptation he took. So when it came time for Christmas and Jillian to go up against each other on the block, no one really knew where they stood.

Those who were in Cody’s alliance — Mark, Elena, Matt, Raven, and Jessica — were shocked and angry that he not only put up one of their own, but he didn’t tell any of them, which made them all look bad. Throughout the episode, many members of the alliance were flip-flopping with how they were planning to vote, but Mark and Jessica both vowed to stay faithful to him. However, Mark realized how close his personal relationship was with Christmas — so could he really vote her out? Additionally, Jason wasn’t technically in Cody’s alliance, but Cody made him a very one-sided deal, that he was tempted to take.

Mark ended up going with his heart and voting out Jillian, along with the majority of the house. Here’s the break down:

Jessica, Jason, Ramsey, and Alex voted to evict Christmas.

Kevin, Matt, Raven, Paul, Dominique, Elena, Mark, and Josh voted to evict Jillian.

Following Jillian’s 8-4 loss, she was shocked, as were Cody and Jessica. Before Julie Chen cut out of the live feed, we saw Cody questioning Mark — and it looked like Mark was lying to him, saying he voted for Jillian to stay. We also saw Jessica and Christmas screaming at each other. Jessica got in her face and called her a coward, but luckily Paul chimed in to break up the “f-bombs” being dropped on live TV. What a great guy he is.

HollywoodLifers, who did you want out? Are you bummed it was Jillian?