Meredith Salenger: 5 Things To Know About Patton Oswalt’s New Fiancée

She’s beautiful, talented and intelligent! Comedian Patton Oswalt is headed down the aisle with actress Meredith Salenger, so fans have been eager to know more about his stunning bride-to-be. We’ve rounded up five facts that prove she’s the whole package!

1.) Meredith Salenger and Patton Oswalt have an incredibly powerful love story! The actress, 47, feels the “luckiest, happiest girl in the universe,” after her boyfriend, 48, sweetly got down on one knee and popped the question with a square-cut diamond! The lovebirds went public with their romance at the June premiere of Baby Driver in Los Angeles, one year after his wife Michelle McNamara tragically died in her sleep in April 2016.

2.) She’s a former Disney star! Meredith began taking acting classes at the young age of 8 and she first snagged a roll as a “singing and dancing orphan” in the film Annie. Merideth later ventured into the world of Disney, portraying the tomboy lead character in the 1985 flick The Journey of Natty Gann. Her performance helped her secure the prize for “Best Actress in a Drama” at the Youth in Film Awards, according to her IMDB page.

3.) Patton’s bride-to-be graduated from an Ivy League school. Meredith decided to leave the glitz and glamour for a bit by the time she turned 18, reportedly heading to Harvard to further her education. In 1992, she graduated cum laude with a degree in Psychology — meaning she walked away with honors! Meredith proved she was a jack of many trades, returning to Hollywood and continuing to secure roles on major productions.

4.) Meredith has formed a special bond with Patton’s precious 8-year-old daughter. While announcing their proposal via social media on July 6, she even gave a sweet shout out to his little girl. “I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes,” she wrote. Meredith and Alice can be seen cuddling close in the heartwarming pic, proving they’re growing closer by the day!

5.) The force is strong between Patton and Meredith! Aside from her on-camera gigs, she’s also lent her voice to a character on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, repeatedly playing the Jedi Padawan Barriss Offee. When Patton popped the question, he even paid homage to her role in the cutest way ever. “I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, “Will you be my Padawan of Love?” She maced me but said yes later,” he wrote. Swoon!

