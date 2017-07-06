‘Teen Wolf’ Return Date Finally Revealed: Everything To Know About The Final 10 Episodes

Will Scott survive the final ten episodes of ‘Teen Wolf?’ We will finally get the answers we’ve been waiting for — find out when the show premieres and watch a new teaser here.

It’s officially the beginning of the end, Teen Wolf fans. MTV announced that the show will finally return with its final ten episodes on July 30 at 8PM ET — yes, it’s moving to Sundays for the last episodes. Our sister site Variety was the first to announce the news. They also revealed that Teen Wolf will be heading back to San Diego Comic-Con this year, and the panel will — for the first time ever — take place in Hall H. You can see executive producer Jeff Davis with stars Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry, Shelley Hennig, Cody Christian, and Khylin Rhambo on Thursday, July 20 at 2PM.

As for what’s coming, we recently caught up with Cody, who revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife.com that we’ll see a “new side of Theo” this time around. “You get to see if it’s possible for this character to be redeemed. Is it kind of the redemption arc that we’ve been hinting at in the beginning of 6A? Can that come to fruition? Can that be something that the fans can see from this character?” he said. “We really kind of get to see what’s inside this dude’s heart and what kind of person he truly is. I’m really excited for that. I think it’s going to be something that the fans are going to dig to see.”

Linden Ashby (Sheriff Stilinski) also gave our sister publication, TVLine a warning about what’s coming. “A lot of people actually do die. It’s really about fear and people coming together in different camps, and it’s about intolerance,” he said. “It’s about a lot of things that are pretty current right now. I think it’s going to be good.”

You can see a new teaser, below:

HollywoodLifers, are you excited?