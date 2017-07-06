Amelia Earhart: The 3 Key Pieces Of Evidence That She Didn’t Die In A Plane Crash

It’s one of America’s most compelling mysteries: What happened to Amelia Earhart when she disappeared in 1937? Now, a new image has surfaced, reigniting the debate over the pilot’s fate.

In 1937, when Amelia Earhart‘s plane disappeared after taking off from Papau, New Guinea during her attempt to fly around the world, a huge search was immediately carried out to get to the bottom of one of America’s aviation icons vanishing off the map. Initially, nothing turned up in the U.S. Navy’s search, but over the years, a few pieces of evidence have surfaced, leading some experts to believe she may have survived her plane crash. Or worse yet…she may have been shot down. This is what the experts have found:

1. Mysterious pieces of metal were found in the Marshall Islands in 2015. One particularly persistent theory among aficionados is that Amelia might have been a U.S. spy and that she and her navigator, Frank Noonan, either crashed or were shot down by the Japanese in the Marshall Islands. Evidence to back up this wild theory is scarce, but pieces of aluminum were discovered near the islands in 2015 that are consistent with the makeup of Amelia’s long-lost plane. However inconclusive, the Marshall Islands were the territory of Japan in 1937.

2. A camp was discovered on Nikumaroro Island later in 1937. Another prominent theory is that the female aviator and her navigator landed on the island of Nikumaroro after they were unable to locate Howland Island, their intended destination. A British exploration party searched the island just months after Amelia disappeared. They found what they described as an “overnight bivouac,” which is a makeshift shelter. Does this mean that this is where Amelia ultimately perished?

3. A newly discovered photograph shows individuals who appear to be marked similar to Amelia and her navigator. After decades of conspiracy theories, a new image has surfaced that some experts are calling irrefutable evidence that Amelia survived her plane crash. The photo, taken on Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands. was considered fairly inconsequential, until the U.S. National Archives noticed a woman and man in the image that look strikingly similar to Amelia and Frank. The image and its implications are explored in Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence, which premieres July 9 on The History Channel at 9 p.m. ET.

