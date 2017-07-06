Tyga Raps ‘I Love You’ On Romantic New Song: Missing Kylie Jenner?

Surprise! Tyga and Ty Dolla $ign have teamed up for a catchy new track called ‘Move to L.A.,’ and Tyga raps about loving a woman that definitely reminds us of Kylie Jenner. LISTEN!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, might be kaput, but on his new song with Ty Dolla $ign, 32, he’s singing (rapping?) a different tune. “I wanna see you doin’ good,” Tyga raps on the first verse, “Girl, in my eyes, you the baddest/The reason why I love you.” Ooh, it’s definitely an interesting time to throw the “L” word around, considering all that’s been going down between him and Kylie, isn’t it? We have to wonder if T-Raww is missing his Kylizzle! Listen for yourself above.

Fans are already freaking out over the song, which wasn’t widely publicized, making it a surprise to many. “It’s hella fire,” one fan tweeted about the romantic song. “IM SO HAPPY T FINALLY DROPPED THAT SH*T,” another wrote. Long story short, people are here for it.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Move to L.A.:”

Now, be the man, wanna see you doin’ good

I don’t wanna get rich, leave you in the hood

Girl, in my eyes, you the baddest

The reason why I love you

You don’t like me, kill my status

I see you livin’ average, I’d be offended

If they see you with me, they gon’ wanna take pictures

B*tch so bad, I hope they get your face in it

I’m just tryna Jay Leno, you know, stay up late with you

You should move to L.A. with your best friend

Get you a condo and a new Benz

Bad girl, bad girl, baddest girl

Eatin’ Whole Foods but ya got a fatty, girl

She call me lil daddy, she a daddy’s girl

I let her breathe, whoo

Then I tell her, “Get back at it, girl”

