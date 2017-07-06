Tyga Breaks Silence on Chyna & Rob Drama: I’m ‘Taking Care’ Of My Son

Family first! In the midst of an all-out social media war between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, Tyga broke his silence and revealed that he’s focused on being a great dad. Despite the drama, the rapper claimed he’s all about ‘his business and son!’

Awkward alert! Tyga, 27, has clearly heard all about the drama going on between Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30. Shortly after the former flames aired out their dirty laundry on social media, the rapper broke his silence when he was spotted at LAX on July 6. When asked about his take on their feud, T-Raww gave a priceless expression before responding, “I’m dropping a new project on July 21st.” He later explained, “I’m just focused. Taking care of my business and taking care of my son. You feel me?” Tyga currently has custody of King Cairo at least 50 percent of the time, according to TMZ. Hear all about the Rob and Chyna drama on our podcast!

The rapper even dished how parenthood is a “beautiful thing,” and completely avoided the opportunity to take a dig at his ex. Tyga also didn’t respond when reporters questioned him about his dating life, months after his highly publicized split with Kylie Jenner, 19. Things have been getting ugly between Chyna and Rob, especially over the last few days. The reality star shocked the world when he took to Instagram on July 5 to put Chyna on blast for allegedly cheating on him. Rob went the extra mile by posting several NSFW photos of his ex-fiancée, including one of her exposed crotch.

The KUWTK star also shared a video of Chyna making out with another man in their bed. “At least I smashed first but I’m hoping I didn’t get you pregnant again when you told me to c*m inside you,” Rob reportedly wrote in a now-deleted Instagram caption rant. “I’m a damn fool why the f*ck would I c*m inside you?” After accusations were hurled, one of her alleged lovers Rarri True posted two photos of Chyna lying in bed with him via Instagram.

Rob also accused Chyna of hooking up with another man named Menchie. It looks like Kris Jenner, 61, was finally able to stop his Twitter fingers after he was kicked off IG! “Kris is behind Rob’s current social media ceasefire,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After struggling to get in touch with him, Kris was able to make it clear to Rob that he is no longer allowed to share anything online about Chyna whatsoever.”

