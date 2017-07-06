Tommie Lee Slays The Beach In Sexy Sheer Swimsuit — See Hot New Pics

We see you, Tommie Lee! The ‘L&HH’ star showed off her bare assets in new bikini pics, July 6! She rocked a plunging see-through bathing suit that showed off her toned figure, and we can’t look away! Check out the sexy snaps here!

Tommie Lee‘s got our attention… and most likely everyone else’s! The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star showed off her sexy curves in a sheer, one-piece bathing suit on June 28, and she’s never looked better. Tommie was in LA when she snapped the sexy photos of her bare booty and sultry cleavage. And, if you questioned whether her toned body was altered, think again! [Check out the photos, below.]

“The vibe is always real here…” Tommie captioned one of the photos on Instagram. Then, she shut down any photoshop speculation with emojis and the caption, “[no] photoshop just photogenic”. Talk about a mic drop moment! She also donned over-sized, tinted blue shades that covered nearly half of her face. But, of course, she rocked the eyewear like a pro.

And, Tommie seemed to call out the attention of a special someone in one of her photo captions. “Say He want it all to Himself He selfish, try to stay away from me but he can’t help it,” she quoted next to the below photo. However, it’s unclear if Tommie is single or taken. She admitted that her main focus is her two daughters — Havalli, 10 and Samaria, 13 — in a June 2017 interview.

Tommie was recently in the news after rumors swirled that she was being fired from L&HH for her alleged violent behavior. It all started back in May 2017, when Tommie told fans that she was not returning to the show in 2018, during a Facebook Live video. However, she cleared the air one month later when she revealed that she was in talks with VH1 about returning. “I love television,” she told AJC on June 13. “I love being able to show my life and getting paid for me being me.” Tommie admitted that L&HH has allowed her to comfortably provide for her family, something she will always be grateful for.

So, we’ll have to wait and see if Tommie will be a season 7 regular. In the meantime, L&HHATL recently shot the season 6 reunion, which is slated to air in July. And, we can always enjoy Tommie’s bikini pics if we can’t see her stir up the tea on the popular show.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tommie will be back for season 7?