T.I. & Tiny Think Rob Kardashian Is A Chump For Dragging Them Into His Drama

T.I. and Tiny are dealing with a divorce right now, so the last thing they need is Rob Kardashian pulling them into his Blac Chyna feud. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how irritated the couple is they were brought into this mess.

“[Tameka “Tiny” Harris] thinks Rob [Kardashian] is such a loser for bringing this up — he’s just making himself look like a fool,” a source close to Tiny, 41, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She used to have sympathy for him, but not anymore. He’s a chump for this and the timing is awful. She’s in the middle of a marriage crisis and in such a fragile place,” the insider said, referencing her impending divorce with estranged husband T.I., 36. “The last thing they need right now is a bunch of people asking them about their sex life.”

Early on July 5, the 30-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claimed his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, 29, cheated on him with multiple men, including T.I. Rob said Chyna, T.I. and Tiny had a threesome and that T.I. actually “paid” Chyna to hook up with the couple. The reality TV star had been going off in a long tirade on Instagram full of alleged nude photos of Chyna, when T.I. called him out for his behavior. That did not go over well with Rob. Click here to see pics of Rob and Chyna’s Instagram war.

“Why bring ya business to IG tho?” T.I. asked in a comment on one of Rob’s posts. “Look, You got worked bro…. but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a might duck, Ronald McDonald the suck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses & more on…u got no moves bro.” Rob, who didn’t like that T.I. referenced his daughter, Dream, just had to say something back.

“Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” he captioned a screenshot of T.I.’s commentary. “Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him.” CLICK HERE to hear all about the Rob and Chyna drama in our podcast.

