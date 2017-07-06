The Naked & Famous’ Alisa Xayalith Gets Real About Touring With Blink-182 & Loving Lorde From Afar

The Naked and Famous are living their best lives — just ask frontwoman Alisa Xayalith, who still can’t believe they toured with Blink-182. We’ve also got an update on when we can expect new music and more!

We caught up with Alisa Xayalith of The Naked and Famous at Firefly Music Festival in June 2017 about touring, solo projects, the band’s next album and more! This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

We have to talk about how you toured with Blink-182. So awesome.

Tour with Blink was incredible. All of us grew up listening to Blink-182. I remember my brother playing me Enema of the State for the first time when I was maybe 10 or 11 years old. I remember being obsessed and having a poster of the band on my wall! It was a teenaged dream come true to play with them.

And to become best friends. Matt Skiba just called you his friend in an interview!

[Laughs] And to become best friends. Thom [Powers] and Matt wrote a song together, and they’re just really nice people. Sometimes when you meet your favorite bands, it can go south, but it didn’t.

Any other highlights this summer?

We just got to play the Yale campus in New Haven, CT, and that was huge for me because I’m a big Gilmore Girls fan. The show is based in Connecticut. I ate pizza and I bought a Yale t-shirt in honor of Rory Gilmore. It was amazing.

They should just give you a temporary diploma.

That would be incredible, because I’m a dropout. Also, I want a cameo on Gilmore Girls.

What’s your favorite song to play live right now?

I like playing “Laid Low” because I get to jump on the drum and annoy [drummer] Jesse. We make funny faces at each other. He hasn’t mentioned anything about the way I hit his crash cymbals, he just lets me do whatever. I’m like, “Am I ruining it?”

What are you listening to right now?

I just listened to Lorde‘s new album Melodrama while I was putting on my makeup, and I love it! It’s so good. I love “Supercut.”

Are you and Lorde best friends?

[Wistfully] No, we’re not best friends. I wish. She’s cool. We’re actually from the same city [in New Zealand.]

What’s your advice to humanity?

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” That’s something I’ve always remembered. Start locally, from where you are, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the amount of hopelessness and the awful things happening in the world. If you start from where you are, you’ll be on the right track.

Have you started writing the next record yet?

We’re nearing the end of the album cycle for Simple Forms and have a bit of time on our hands, so we’ve begun writing new music. I’m really excited about it! I want to write new stuff and it feels like the possibilities are endless for what direction we can go in. We used to stop the touring machine to write the album, but it’s less crazy now so we can manage it.

What are your summer plans?

Write, write, write. All I want to do is make cool shit. That’s all I want to do. My main focus is to wake up and make cool shit.

And I heard you have a solo project…

I do have something in the works! I’m nervous even talking about it. I also have a track [on the new Chain Gang of 1974 album.] That was a fun co-write that I did. I’m excited for that to come out into the world.

Can’t wait. Finally, what shade is your signature red lipstick?

It’s Stila Fiery [Deep] Red and it stays on all day!

Check out our video interview with TNAF from last fall below, and catch them on tour (which includes a July 15 stop in NYC) here.