Ryan Reynolds Wins Twitter After Helping High School Fan Get Revenge On Ex

The best revenge is served by Deadpool! A high school student named Gabi Dunn showed off her epic photoshop skills and rocked the internet by photoshopping Ryan Reynolds’ head onto her ex in their prom photo. Ryan retweeted the pic, and the rest is history!

This is truly iconic. Gabbi Dunn, a high school student who lives in the suburbs of Toronto, got creative with her prom photos after a painful breakup with her boyfriend of four months, Jeff Bright, shortly after the dance. Rather than “wasting” the pics, as she told Yahoo Style, she made herself a new prom date: Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star, 40, is Gabi’s celebrity crush, so she made the best of a bad situation and showed off how good she looks with an equally gorgeous new “boyfriend” on Twitter. Gabi made the incredibly smart move of tagging Ryan in the photoshop tweet, too.

Cue Ryan retweeting the photo and giving Gabi some sage advice! The actor advised her to photoshop his head onto the boyfriend’s yearbook pic too, and added the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi. Now Gabi has adoring fans who are totally on her team when it comes to the breakup. And they’re giving her (and Ryan) major props for coming out on top in this split. Unfortunately, Gabi can’t actually snag Ryan, seeing as he’s married and has two kids with Blake Lively, 29. This is probably the next best thing!

“I didn’t want to waste my prom photos, so I just Photoshopped Ryan Reynolds in,” Gabi said in her Yahoo Style interview. “I kind of have a huge love for Ryan Reynolds, and I wasn’t totally feeling myself on prom day, so I wanted to post my look. Who could be a better prom date than him? It was a bad breakup, but I’m totally enjoying this now.”

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4 — Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

Unfortunately, ex-boyfriend Jeff didn’t heed the #DontMessWithGabi warning and straight up threatened Deadpool. “jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real” he tweeted at Ryan. First of all, dumb move, kid. Secondly — where does he see movies where tickets are only $11??? Ryan has yet to respond, but we feel like his tweet is going to be epic.

jokes on you now im not going to see deadpool 2, my 11$ is going to @KevinHart4real pic.twitter.com/CcMILHA32J — Jeff Bright (@JeffBright20) July 6, 2017

