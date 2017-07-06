Tiny Wants To Call Off Divorce From T.I.: ‘Overjoyed’ That Their Marriage Is Starting To ‘Heal’

T.I. and Tiny have been spending a lot more time together lately, and now, she’s even ready to call off their divorce for good, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Is the marriage officially back on?!

It’s been seven months since Tiny, 41, shockingly filed for divorce from T.I., 36, but after a rough few months, the relationship is back on track — and now she may even call off the divorce! “Tiny is overjoyed right now and feels blessed that her marriage is starting to heal,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s still work to do and Tiny wants them to go to couple’s counseling, but for right now, she’s not pushing. She’s just so happy to have all of T.I.’s attention back on her. She’s saying the divorce is definitely back off and she wants to save the marriage.”

T.I. and Tiny first publicly reunited on Father’s Day weekend — she attended his concert in Atlanta and had a huge smile on her face while leaving the venue with her ex. That same day, fans also spotted them snuggling and kissing in bed during an Instagram Live video! Although he didn’t support her during her performance at the BET Awards a week later, he did show up for Xscape’s performance in Detroit on July 4, and even surprised Tiny by bringing their daughter, Heiress, 1, onstage. The pair held hands as Tiny sang to her husband and baby girl, and it was the sweetest moment.

After the show, Tiny took to Instagram to gush over the rapper, letting him know he made the moment “so special” for her and thanking him for the surprise, which also included flowers. However, while in New Orleans on July 2, she also admitted that there’s still struggles in the relationship, especially when it comes to Heiress.”We still fight over spending time with the baby,” she told People. “We’d just spend time together, but now it’s like, ‘I want her,’ ‘No, I want her.'” Hopefully that won’t be an issue any longer if the relationship is back on for good!

