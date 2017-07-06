Stan Lee’s Beloved Wife Joan Lee, 93, Passes Away

Rest In Peace, Joan Lee. The wife of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee tragically passed away on July 6 after suffering a stroke last week, according to a heartbreaking report. She was 93 years old.

This is so devastating! Joan Lee, the wife of comic-book writer Stan Lee, died in the early hours of July 6, according to a family spokesperson who spoke with TMZ. The publication claims the 93-year old was surrounded by family when it happened. It’s believed that her death is tied to a stroke she experienced, for which she had to hospitalized, a week ago. Joan and Lee got married in 1947 and shared 70 beautiful years together — without divorce or any of that typical Hollywood couple nonsense.

Want to know the secret to a long-lasting marriage? Take advice from Stan. Not only were him and Joan life partners, they also shared a passion for comics. She appropriately appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse, the 1994 Fantastic Four, and the 1994 Spider-Man based on her husband’s work as a comic book writer, editor, and publisher. He was the executive vice president and publisher of Marvel Comics. Stan and Joan also endured a family tragedy when one of their children, Jan, died shortly after being born. Their other child, Joan, is married and works as an actress.

HollywoodLifers, please keep the Lee family in your thoughts during this emotional time.