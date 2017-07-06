Sophie Turner Complains Dating Boyfriend Joe Jonas Is Like ‘Living In A Fishbowl’

Sophie Turner’s ‘very happy’ dating boyfriend Joe Jonas, but she has just one complaint. The ‘Game of Thrones’ star says that being in a Hollywood relationship means having no privacy!

Sophie Turner, 21, isn’t complaining about being in a relationship with boyfriend of seven months, Joe Jonas, 27. She’s totally smitten with the DNCE frontman! While fans love seeing photos of the Game of Thrones star and her guy, she’s not really into the attention, she said in a new interview. Sophie’s actually uncomfortable with all the attention that comes with being in a high profile relationship.

“I am very happy,” she told Marie Claire in their August issue. “You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl [though]… It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?” That’s understandable. Though she was already well-known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, dating a popular musician definitely turned her personal life into a public one.

One thing that bugs her about that fishbowl lifestyle is fans who try to stealthily take photos of her without asking. “I find it really rude, and I will be rude back,” she told the magazine. “It’s such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it… unless I look sh*t!”

Sophie and Joe’s relationship is getting more serious by the day. Joe’s already thought about marriage and babies with Sophie, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, but isn’t in any rush to meet those milestones yet. After all, it’s been a mere seven months! Sophie’s on the same page as her guy regarding marriage and babies, but definitely isn’t ready to take that step, either. Hopefully they’ll get the privacy they need to make these decisions down the road!

