Could you imagine what the ‘Sex and the City’ movies would have been like if Carrie and Big didn’t end up together at the end of the series? Candace Bushnell can.

Candace Bushnell, who wrote the column for the New York Observer that Sex and the City was based on, doesn’t necessarily agree that Big and Carrie were end game. In a new interview with The Guardian, she revealed that the way the series ended — Carrie and Big John living happily ever after — wasn’t real.

“Well, I think, in real life, Carrie and Big wouldn’t have ended up together. But at that point the TV show had become so big. Viewers got so invested in the storyline of Carrie and Big that it became a bit like Mr Darcy and Elizabeth Bennett,” she told the outlet. “They had become an iconic couple and women really related to it; they would say ‘I found my Mr Big’ or ‘I just broke up with my Mr Big.’ It became part of the lexicon. And when people are making a TV show, it’s show business, not show art, so at that point it was for the audience and we weren’t thinking about what the impact would be 10 years later.”

Of course after they did get back together at the end of the series, it led to two films that were basically based on their relationship, and the ups and downs that they continued to have as they got older. He left her on their wedding day, she kissed Aiden, etc. etc. We all knew they really weren’t a good couple at all, and half of their “relationship” occurred when they were dating other people. So Candace was probably right on this one. Right?

