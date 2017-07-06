Selena Gomez Poses With Adorable ‘Love’ Sign — Message To The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez posted the sweetest pic on Instagram, and it caught The Weeknd’s eye. In the adorable shot, Selena’s clutching something that says ‘love’, and it may be an adorable message to her boyfriend. Aww!

The Weeknd‘s a lucky guy! Selena Gomez, 24, posted a beautiful photo of herself to Instagram on July 6, and we have a feeling she took it just for her boyfriend. In the cute photo, Selena is clutching what looks like a bike seat (peep the reflector on the left) that’s bedazzled with anchors, flowers, and the word “love” inside a heart. It didn’t go unnoticed by Abel, who liked the photo and commented on it.

Abel commented “fetish”, but don’t freak out; he’s not saying anything sexual about Selena. That’s the name of her upcoming single, which she’s teasing on Instagram through cryptic photos. So that leads us to believe that this must be a still from the music video, as well. That makes sense, since she started posting the other photos (which connect to make one huge one) shortly after her “loving” message. Still, this one seems to be like it’s for a special someone. The Weeknd didn’t comment on any other pics!

We’re really excited to see the video for “Fetish”! The other pics Selena posted on Instagram combine to show a scene from the music video. Selena’s wearing a cute yellow dress and white sneakers, and is sitting in the middle of the street with her grocery bags around her on the asphalt. Selena has her ears covered, and from the looks of the car behind her, as well as the suburban neighborhood, this could be a continuation of “Bad Liar”. Wouldn’t that be awesome?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena posted the “love” pic for her boyfriend The Weeknd? Let us know!