Selena Gomez Teases New Song ‘Fetish’ With Three Cryptic Photos

Looks like Selena Gomez’s followup to ‘Bad Liar’ is right around the corner! She teased what many fans think is her next song ‘Fetish’ with three new photos on Instagram July 6, and you can see them here.

Selena Gomez, 24, took to Instagram to post three photos, which together make one panoramic shot of her sitting in a driveway surrounded by grocery store bags. She looks super innocent in a simple yellow dress, and the background is a deserted, misty suburban street. So mysterious!

“Fetish” is rumored to be the title of Sel’s next single, which will reportedly feature Gucci Mane, and be the lead track from her untitled next album. Word on the Twittersphere is that the song will drop July 14, and Genius.com extracted the following lyrics from a leaked snippet of chorus of the alleged track:

You got a fetish for my love (love)

I push you out and you come right back (right back)

Don’t see a point in blaming (you-oo-oo-oo)

If I were you I’d do me (too-oo-oo-oo)

You got a fetish for my love (love)

I push you out and you come right back (right back)

Don’t see a point in blaming (you-oo-oo-oo)

If I were you I’d do me (too-oo-oo-oo)

You got a fetish for my love

We absolutely can’t wait to hear it, and if these photos are anything to go by, there will be a moody video in the same vein of “Bad Liar.” Sel actually teased “Fetish” at the end of the short film for “Bad Liar,” which makes us believe that it’s all part of one big saga. So exciting! In the meantime, check out the pics Selly posted below:

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Selena’s new song? Tell us what you think it’ll sound like!