Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are the real deal, and the new couple were flaunting PDA on a date in the Hamptons! They held hands and gazed longingly at each other, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY.

“Scarlett [Johansson] and Colin [Jost] were definitely on a romantic date, rather than as just friends,” an eyewitness at The Palm in East Hampton told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They arrived and left together, and were caught up in each other throughout the meal. They even held hands across the table at one point. They clearly had no interest in any of the fellow diners, and they only had eyes for each other. Colin was the perfect gentleman throughout the evening, and, of course, paid the check in full in addition to holding the door open for Scarlett as they left.”

Juicy! Colin, 35, and Scarlett, 32, were also seen deep in conversation during their dinner date, leaning over the table to hear each other better while they held hands. The on-again twosome were apparently even kissed a few times, according to TMZ sources. Wow! It’s surprising to see Colin and Scarlett together, as she was just on a touchy-feely date two weeks ago with her lawyer, Kevin Yorn. That must have not worked out. Oh, well!

Colin and Scarlett were first linked after caught making out at a Saturday Night Live afterparty following her hosting gig on May 20. Since then, they were spotted on a date at East Pole Restaurant in New York City on June 10, and, as a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, they were getting pretty handsy then, too. Things seemed to cool off lately since they haven’t been spotted together, but it looks like the romance is still going!

