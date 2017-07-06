Blac Chyna Poses Naked With Rarri True Morning After Rob Kardashian’s Instagram Blow Out

The feud continues! Rarri True posted nude pics of Blac Chyna lying in bed with him amid Rob Kardashian’s furious Instagram rant about her cheating with the rapper. His captions are totally aimed toward Rob!

Rapper Rarri True posted two photos of Blac Chyna, 28, lying in bed with him on Instagram the morning after Rob Kardashian, 30, raged on Instagram about Chyna’s cheating and allegedly poor parenting. In the photos, Chyna’s covered up by sheets but clearly nude underneath; her breast is exposed, the nipple covered by her arm as she looks into the camera and smiles next to an equally happy Rarri. The pics are clearly posted to rub their affair in Rob’s face; he accused Chyna of cheating on him with Rarri (among other men) through a wild rant that included posting explicit revenge porn and furious accusations.

Rarri captioned the pics “SMILE😁 @blacchyna” and “That 250k In Jewelry Ain’t mean Shit to RARRI💯 Rep Yo set 🥋 Lesson Learned Daniel Son”. The second caption is in reference to Rob’s angry revelation that he gifted his former love with $250,000 in diamonds and other jewelry, but she still stepped out on him. Damn; Rarri’s really bold! Chyna taunted Rob while he was going off by posting snaps of her bling.

This whole nightmare began after Chyna sent Rob some painful videos of her making out with a guy — in Rob’s bed!! — who he publicly accused of being Rarri. Apparently, he was right on that one! Rob took things to a terrible level by posting nude photos of his ex-fiancée, and accusing her of a multitide of awful things. His accusations included her being drunk and doing drugs, and having their 8-month-old baby Dream Kardashian out of spite to hurt ex Tyga, 27. He threatened to take Dream away from her if she didn’t clean up, and continued to insult her on Twitter when Instagram shut down his account because of the nudity. He’s calmed down since then, but we have a feeling that Rarri’s posts are going to get this feud going again.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Rarri posted naked pics of Chyna on Instagram? Let us know!