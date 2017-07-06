Blac Chyna’s Lover Rarri Accuses Rob Kardashian Of Hitting On His Baby Mama

What goes around comes around. Rarri ‘Ferrari’ True not only accused Rob Kardashian of hitting on his baby mama first, but also explained that his new romance with Blac Chyna is all about ‘payback.’

If there’s one thing this Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, feud has taught us so far, it’s that karma is a b*tch. Apparently bad blood between the sock designer and Rarri True has been brewing since way before this social media meltdown. The Chicago-based rapper says his new romance with Chyna is all about “payback” because Rob flirted with his baby mama first, according to The Shade Room. Rarri, short for Ferrari, reportedly told the site that he “wasn’t with that and decided to get at Chyna in revenge.” The Shade Room also believes that Rarri and Chyna may not have slept together yet and this all could have been staged for her ex’s heartache.

If this all sounds so incredibly petty, then stop reading now. We haven’t even reached the tip of the iceberg yet. On July 5, the Arthur George designer unleashed hell by posting a series or rants and X-rated images on Instagram targeting Chyna. He claims she cheated, slept with multiple dudes in his bed, and has been lying about her post-baby body. The formerly reclusive reality star shared a video of Chyna either going into or coming out of surgery and said he paid $100 grand for her new boobs and improved butt.

Nope, we’re still not done. THEN the mother-of-two accused Rob of physical abuse. “You did all this but you beat me up and try to act like it never happened,” she wrote on Snapchat. “You put [another] hand on me I swear to God! On my kids, but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.” It seems the former stripper was also out for revenge was she supposedly sent Rob a video of her and Rarri making out. Yikes!

