‘Project Runway’ Season 16 Embraces ‘Body Diversity’ & Features Models Of All Sizes

For the very first time in ‘Project Runway’ history, the show will feature models in all sizes as they send a strong message about body diversity in the fashion industry.

If, like us, you’re anxiously awaiting the return of Project Runway, you’re in luck! The judges from the hit Lifetime show passed by Good Morning America in NYC to share some updates from Season 16, which kicks off on Aug. 17.

Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Zac Posen were all smiles as they chatted about what we can expect from the new season. The biggest change? The show will now feature models in all shapes and sizes as the designers create looks for them throughout the competition.

“This is the first season we’re seeing models of all sizes represented,” GMA‘s George Stephanopoulos said. “Isn’t that amazing? It was about time,” Nina Garcia marveled. “The perception of beauty really changes throughout the times. We went from twiggy to the supermodel to waif, now, happily, the industry is embracing body diversity. And so are we. I’m very proud to be part of a show that has full-figured women. Real women, designers designing for real body types. It is going to be great to see,” she added.

Along with seeing models of all sizes represented on the show, we can also expect a large dose of drama — the pressure is on! “This season is so full of drama and it built and built and built,” Zac Posen said, teasing the upcoming season.

The judges also had a very special challenge in store for the audience, as former designers, (and fan favorites!), Ashley Nell Tipton, Fabio Costa, and Kelly Dempsey made an appearance during the segment, as the Runway alums created looks crafted from unconventional materials for a quick morning challenge.

Watch for more hints from the upcoming season and be sure to tune in on Aug. 17 when the show returns to Lifetime.