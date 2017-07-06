Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger Are Engaged — See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are getting married! She shared the news on July 6, with the sweetest engagement photos! Patton popped the question 15 months after his wife, Michelle McNamara died in her sleep on April 2016.

Meredith Salenger, 47, is the “luckiest, happiest girl in the universe,” after her boyfriend, comedian, Patton Oswalt, 48, proposed with a square-cut diamond! She took to Instagram on July 6 to share with the world that she said “Yes, Yes, Yes”! Meredith posted three photos, one of which included his daughter, Alice Oswalt, 7, who appeared thrilled about her dad’s engagement. The other photos showed the happy couple and the adorable way Patton proposed!

The comedian popped the question with hand written notes that said, “Will you marry me Meredith Salenger??” All three snaps displayed Meredith’s massive, square diamond, and we’re obsessed with her ring! She gushed over her soon-to-be little family, when she said, “I love you [Patton Oswalt] I love you Alice Oswalt.” And, excited fans also raved over the couple in the comments of the photo. So, when will these two walk down the aisle?

While Meredith shared the adorable photos, the pair have not divulged any wedding details. Let us remind you that Patton and Meredith only went public with their relationship in June 2017, when they hit the red carpet at the LA premiere of Baby Driver. Before that, Meredith had fans guessing who her new man was, when she teased their relationship on Instagram. She posted a photo of the pair holding hands on June 12; however, refrained from admitted who the man was. All Meredith confessed at the time, was that she was “really happy.”

