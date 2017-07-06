What Is A Nipple Tuck & Should You Get One?

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and tons more celebs have been flaunting their nipples in sheer tops and now there is actually a procedure you can do for more prominent, perky nipples! Would you be interested in a ‘nipple tuck’?

Just when I thought I had heard of everything, the nipple tuck comes along. “Nothing is above cosmetic surgery now,” Dr. Norman Rowe, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in NYC told Daily Mail Online. “People are looking at every detail. It’s not enough now to get a breast augmentation or rhinoplasty — women want to fine-tune every element. And these days, that’s possible.” He says this is a fairly recent trend, within the last year, since, “You see a lot of celebrities now wearing see-through dresses.” Well, we know that is true! Dr. Rowe continued: “For want of a better word, they want headlights. I’ve had a number of women tell me that, when they’re wearing a bathing suit, they want their nipples to be more prominent.” To do that, you can get filler injected into the nipple or areola. This is a semi-permanent option.

Dr. Joseph A. Russo M.D., a board-certified, Harvard-trained plastic surgeon based in Newton, Mass. explained more to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “If a patient comes with this request, I prefers to perform their first procedure using dermal filler. This allows her a chance to try the look with a non-permanent solution that can even be reversed. It is also the least costly, starting at $700, and it has little risk and no real downtime.” He continued: “A more permanent solution is a cartilage graft, where a piece of cartilage is taken from the ears to use.

“Consequently, this graft technically consists two minor surgeries. Another solution is a Gortex implant. Prices for these start around $1300. I likes the patient to be careful for a week after either procedure. Risks include infection, bleeding, and asymmetry. If the procedure did not interfere with the milk ducts, the patient may be able to breast feed after having a nipple augmentation. She should discuss this with her doctor.”

HollywoodLifers, would you get a nipple surgery?