Nicky Hilton Pregnant With 2nd Child Less Than 1 Year After Birth Of Daughter

Nicky Hilton & James Rothschild’s 11-month-old girl Lily Grace is about to get a sibling! The hotel heiress is officially pregnant with her & her hubby’s 2nd child, and she showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous pink frock — see the pics here!

Less than a year after Nicky Hilton, 33, gave birth to her and her husband James Rothschild‘s, 32, first child, Lily Grace, 11 months, the socialite is expecting yet again, according to DailyMail.com. Nicky is rumored to already be three months along, which puts her due date near January. The glowing mom-to-be didn’t waste much time showing off her new pregnancy curves though, as she put her pump on display in Paris, France on July 5. Nicky sported a delicate pink cape dress sprinkled with flowers, sparkly dangle statement earrings, and nude heels. Clearly the fashionista has her maternity style down pat!

Paris wasn’t the first time the heiress flaunted baby bump number two though. Her pregnant belly actually made its debut at Princess Olympia and Prince Pavlos‘ joint 21st and 50th birthday party over the fourth of July weekend in the English countryside. Nicky and James were even overheard telling close friends about their happy news, according to an insider for the publication. “It was a Marie Antoinette costume themed party so she was wearing a corset so no one could tell,” the source revealed. And while Nicky WAS just pregnant, she’s thrilled to have two kids so close in age.

After all, the expectant mom and her older sister Paris Hilton, 36, both “love being close in age,” the outlet reported. “So they are very excited at the news.” Lily will be celebrating her first birthday on July 8, and we can only imagine that she too is looking forward to having another little one in the house. “They always wanted to give Lily Grace a sibling close in age, like they both have,” the source added. Aw!

Finally, the source revealed that Nicky and James would love to have a boy, but “of course they’ll be happy with anything.” Speaking to E! News back in September 2016, Nicky gushed about being Lily’s mom, saying there was nothing better than parenthood. “I love it! I love it! Waking up to that face — it’s heaven,” she said. How cute is that? She’ll soon have TWO little slices of heaven!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Nicky is pregnant again so quickly after welcoming Lily? Congratulate the happy couple below!