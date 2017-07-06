Nas & Nicki Minaj: Why His ‘Weak’ Instagram Pic Totally ‘Turned Her Off’

Man up?! Fans were buzzing when Nas shared an emotional message on July 4, seemingly hinting that he was missing Nicki Minaj. Even though some thought his gesture would win her over, it backfired and ‘turned her off.’ Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Nas, 43, appeared to put his heart on the line while taking to social media on July 4, posting a contemplative photo of himself with the cryptic message “U On My Mind.” Fans were convinced he was trying to send a hint to Nicki Minaj, 34, after reports surfaced claiming they broke up. Even so, it looks like the “Realize” rapper wishes he would take more initiative with their relationship! “Nas was trying to get Nicki’s attention and her sympathy with that picture but it totally backfired,” a hip hop insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was turned off, she thought he looked weak. She told him to man up. If he wants her to be his Queen he needs to act like a King.” Click here to see more sizzling pics of Nicki Minaj!

Fans are still going off in the comment section of his emotional Instagram post. One person wrote, “Why you leave Nicki😭😭😭😭,” while another added, ” @nas If this some bulls**t post about nicki I will officially be done with you.” Nas could be referring to someone else with his message, but many believe he’s trying to win her back! As we previously reported, “Nicki and Nas have stopped hooking up,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They were more friends and collaborators than anything serious. Still, Nicki would have been excited for things to work out.”

The dynamic duo was last spotted together after the NBA Awards on June 26, taking a photo alongside Drake, 30. Rumors of a feud began on July 3 when Nas began “liking” pics of Meek Mill, 30, on Instagram, according to a screenshot in a shocking report from MediaTakeout. This was after the “Litty” rapper went on a heated rant about his ex, slamming her for being fake. Despite the reports, we’re not convinced Nas and Nicki are over for good!

HollywoodLifers, are Nas and Nicki your one true pairing? Tell us!