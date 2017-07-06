National Fried Chicken Day: 10 Pieces For $10 At Popeyes & More Tasty Deals

It’s time to go clucking crazy because July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day! Don’t you dare miss out — find out where to get all the finger-licking, deep-battered deals on this delicious holiday.

The Aquabats famously sang “Chicken makes me feel so good,” and on National Fried Chicken Day, everyone across the USA is feeling good. Whether it’s a bucket filled to a brim, a trio of deep-fried tenders or maybe a crispy sandwich, chicken-enthusiasts are going plucking wild as they search far and wide for the best deals. It seems that everyone, not just the chicken chains, are getting in on the action, so people have plenty of options when it comes to lunch, dinner (and maybe a midnight snack.) As always, check local listings as store participation may vary.

Let’s start off with the big ones: Kentucky Fried Chicken and Popeyes. Since every day is National Chicken Day at both of these franchises, they’re always offering deals to their customers. Popeyes is offering 10 pieces of Bonafide Chicken, two lard sides and five biscuits for $10, according to Retail Me Not, but check local listings to make sure that deal is happening in your town. Fans can also go to Popeyes’ online store locater to get printable coupons for more deals. As for Colonel Sanders, KFC offers a $10 Chicken Share bucket, which includes tenders, popcorn chicken and more.

Church’s Chicken will celebrate the holiday by offering a 10-piece legs and thighs combo (with four biscuits and two sides) for $12.99 when you use coupon code 1730, according to MSN.com. Bob Evans will offer homestyle fried chicken tenders with a choice of salad or soup. Carrabba’s Italian Grill will give you a free gift when you order chicken Bryan, chicken marsala or pollo Rosa Maria. Del Taco will offer three grilled chicken tacos (it’s not fried, but close enough) for $2.99 from 3 P.M. to 11 P.M., while Dominos Pizza will let you get a large, two-topping pizza plus 14 pieces of chicken for $19.99 if you use code 5851.

Me waiting for Popeyes to have some kind of sale.#NationalFriedChickenDay pic.twitter.com/4fze1mTxpb — hannah (@hanfromtheblock) July 6, 2017

Dominos isn’t the only pizza chain getting on the poultry-madness. Pizza Hutt will give you a Giddy-Up BBQ Chicken or Cherry Pepper Bombshell pizza for just $16 with coupon code GB16. Wing Zone will also give you a free sandwich when you buy a zesty hand-breaded chicken sandwich and a drink – no coupon needed. However, if you use coupon code RINGS at White Castle, you’ll get a free sack of chicken rings with your purchase of $20 (at participating locations.) If you feel like just going nuts over some nuggets, there’s always Burger King. Get 10 nuggets for $1.49 – that’s plenty enough for share, if you’re feeling generous.

