Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Win National Kissing Day With ‘Last Song’ Throwback

Pucker up, buttercup! Miley Cyrus won National Kissing Day by sharing the sweetest throwback of fiancé Liam Hemsworth. The couple shared their FIRST smooch eight years ago on set of ‘The Last Song.’

Did you know that July 6 marks National Kissing Day? Well, it does (if you needed a valid explanation for why there’s so much PDA going on online right now). It’s technically impossible to lose National Kissing Day since love always conquers all, but Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, totally won it thanks to a throwback post from their movie The Last Song. Can you believe it’s already been eight years since the engaged couple shared their first kiss? Obviously shooting that film together turned out to be something incredibly magical for both of them since they’ll be headed to the alter any day now (or so we hope).

The “Malibu” singer’s mom, Tish, also hopes to see her daughter walk down the isle one day. But is Miley the marrying type? It doesn’t sound like it. “Of course I probably would [want a big wedding] but she would never do that, I don’t think. She’s a simple, simple girl,” said Tish during her radio interview On With Mario Lopez. “She’s 24. She’s got time.” Fair point. The country cutie already carries Liam’s heart wherever she goes by wearing earrings that spell out his name. Isn’t that way trendier than an engagement right anyway?

The love these two share is often only seen in movies — like The Last Song. They’ve had ups and downs, breakups and makeups. The Australian hunk is a great influence on her as well, and it’s showing at the workplace. “Miley is killing it on set at The Voice this season,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a new focus, clarity, and energy that has everything to do with her love for Liam.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam won National Kissing Day?