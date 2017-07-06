Melania Trump Rocks $2,229 Dress In Poland: Hit Or Miss?

Melania Trump opted for a bold, colorful frock as she stepped out in Poland with her hubby — but was it too loud for your liking? VOTE.

Another day, another designer dress on Melania Trump. The first lady, 47, accompanied her husband, President Donald Trump, on his trip to Poland, which marks her second official overseas trip in her role as the first lady — and she opted for a statement-making frock for the occasion. Melania stepped out on July 6 in a Delpozo frock, selecting the Midi Découpage Dress from the Spanish designer’s Fall/Winter 2017 collection, for the occasion. Her look is currently available for purchase on the StyleBop website for $2,229.

Her sleeveless, tea-length frock featured an A-line silhouette and a combination of bold hues as the navy dress gave way to a pretty palette of red, blue, and pink. She also opted for one of her style signatures — a statement shoe. Melania polished off the outfit with a purple pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps in suede, which featured a silver buckle.

While in Poland she met with First Lady Agata Kornauser-Dudain and toured the Copernicus Science Center, where she was presented with a 3D-printed pink heel — in fact, it looked like it came right out of her closet in the White House! She also addressed the crowd at the Warsaw Uprising Monument.

From belted silhouettes to structured shoulders, Melania has a defined sense of style — but her latest look just might be her most polarizing get-up to date. It was definitely a bold choice, mainly because of the colors and the print — but what did you think of her ensemble? Was it a fierce, fashionable choice or a major miss in your book? Check it out above and let us know — and be sure to come back for more of Melania’s overseas wardrobe.