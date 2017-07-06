Zedd and Liam Payne have dropped the collaboration of the summer today, July 6, and we’re already obsessed. Listen to ‘Get Low’ right here!

Zedd, 27, recruited Liam Payne, 23, for his latest jam, and damn, are we in love. Fans have been chattering about the possibility of a collaboration between the two since late May, and the DJ officially announced it was happening on Beats 1 radio in an interview with Zane Lowe on June 4. Zedd called it “the definition of a summer song,” and revealed that it has a “Drake-ish influenced sound, but still [very] unique and different.” After just one listen, we’re in total agreement!

Zedd also explained that Liam is the one who’s responsible for the song making it to the finish line. “Without Liam, I may have never finished the song. He really pulled it towards a direction that I would not have and I love where it is,” he said of working with the “Strip That Down” singer. “It’s probably the most urban-ish influenced song I’ve ever done. It’s insanely catchy and you’re gonna hate it after a while because it’s so catchy!” he laughed.

Well, we don’t think there’s a chance of that ever happening — this is such a banger, and Zedd has absolutely nothing to worry about. “It’s a really good balance between where he’s going with his solo project, and where I’m going with my own music,” Zedd added in the interview. Stream “Get Low” below:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Get Low?” Tell us if you love Zedd and Liam’s new track!