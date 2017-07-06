Is LeBron James Heading To The Lakers? He’d Love A Chance To Learn From Magic Johnson

Is LeBron James ditching Cleveland for L.A. when his contract is up? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’d be down with joining the Lakers, especially if it means working with Magic Johnson.

After he received a hero’s welcome after returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it almost seemed like LeBron James, 32, would never leave his hometown ever again. Yet, with King James’ contract with the Cavs running out at the end of the 2017-18 season, there’s talk that he might think about relocating. “Cleveland is not LeBron’s last stop in his NBA career,” a source close to the NBA Champ EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, noting that while LeBron is “intrigued” at the idea of being a team owner one day, he still has plenty of years on the court left in him. So, when he enters free agency at the end of the 2017-18 season, LeBron will entertain all offers.

Yes, the Cavs will likely do everything they can to keep King James in Cleveland, but the Los Angeles Lakers might have an edge. “[LeBron] has a home in Los Angles,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and he has all the respect in the world for Magic Johnson.” Magic, 57, was named the Lakers’ president of basketball operations in Feb. 2017, returning to the team he led to 5 NBA championships in the 1980s. LeBron “would like to learn from [Magic,]” the source says. Hmm. LeBron has vocalized his frustrations with the Cavs organization in the past, and he certainly wasn’t happy with how Cleveland was nearly swept by the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. Does that mean King James is going to give the Lakers the first shot at talking into moving out of Cleveland?

“When he becomes a free agent next year he is definitely going to give the Lakers the chance for his services,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. LeBron also watched how Magic worked his —well, magic during the NBA Draft. As expected, the Lakers drafted Lonzo Ball, 19, as the No. 2 overall draft pick, before taking Tony Bradley, 19, towards the end of the first round. While the Lakers rebuild themselves, the insider said LeBron will “keep a close eye [on the Lakers]…to see how the team gets better.”

Considering that LeBron and Lonzo’s father, the notoriously outspoken LaVar Ball, 48, have exchanged some heated words, perhaps taking Lonzo wasn’t the best move? However, LeBron has dealt with problematic players – see his feud with Tristan Thompson, 25, over Khloe Kardashian, 33 – so it seems LeBron can put aside personal politics in order to win. “If it makes sense for LeBron to leave Cleveland for the Lakers,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “he’ll do it in a heartbeat.”

