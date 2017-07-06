The NBA offseason is here and LeBron James is living it his best life. While chilling at home, the Cavs star and 2-year-old daughter, Zhuri, took turns beatboxing and it was the cutest thing ever!

Though LeBron James, 32, didn’t end the 2016-17 season with another championship ring around his finger, hearing his baby girl giggle must be so much better for the king of the Cleveland Cavaliers. While celebrating the Fourth of July with his family, according to SB Nation, LeBron got some daddy-daughter time with 2-year-old Zhuri James. James decided to pull his best Biz Markie, 53, spitting a beat while humming a sick melody. LeBron is a good beatboxer – who knew?

“Your turn,” King James said, passing the “mic” (aka pointing the camera) to Zhuri (who’s sitting on Savannah Brinson’s, 30, lap.) LeBron’s youngest takes a break from her sippy cup to give it a shot, but she can only manage a “Sssssss.” Awww. Good try, Zhuri! The laugh at the end it worth it, though. Maybe when Zhuri gets beatboxing down, she can form a crew with her older brothers, Bryce James, 10, and LeBron James Jr. 12?

LeBron’s love for hip-hop almost rivals his love for basketball. When King James debuted his brand new shaved head look, he did it while jamming to Tee Grizzley’s, 23, hit song, “First Day Out.” LeBron’s enthusiasm (and his moves) inspired the #LeBronChallenge, as fans mimicked King James. The results ranged from being spooky accurate to being downright hilarious. LeBron was a bit more respectful when Mobb Deep’s Prodigy passed away on June 20. LeBron uploaded videos to his Instagram story that showed him blasting the late MC’s music, celebrating the life of a rapper who helped the future NBA star get through some “tough days” as a kid.

It seems that the James Gang has taken their beatboxing skills worldwide. After LeBron shared his video of Zhuri’s attempt at spitting a beat, he posted a video of him smoking a cigar while listening to music at a beach, according to For The Win. “Just enjoying the fruit of my labor, I guess,” he captioned one shot of him with a huge stogie in his mouth. While at the bar, LeBron rocked out to J. Cole, 32, Drake, 30, and the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. “Hey, no matter where you are, Michael Jackson go anywhere, right?” Huh. Maybe Zhuri should try singing some Jackson Five?

Don’t you think that LeBron and his kids are the cutest, HollywoodLifers?