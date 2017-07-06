Kylie Jenner Thrilled To Be Done With Blac Chyna After Rob Kardashian’s Rage

Kylie Jenner’s finally getting old enemy Blac Chyna out of her life, and she couldn’t be happier, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. Now that brother Rob Kardashian’s done with his cheating ex, she’s done with her, too.

There’s an upside to Rob Kardashian‘s furious tirade against Blac Chyna, 28 on June 5. Well, at least there is for Kylie Jenner, 19! Kylie’s not exactly the president of the Chyna fan club, and now that her brother has finally ditched his ex-fiancée, she doesn’t need to fake niceness! She may never even have to see her again if her wish comes true: Rob getting full custody of their 8-mont-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

“Kylie has detested Blac Chyna since day one, and she’s happy she doesn’t have to pretend to like her anymore,” a Kardashian family insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s horrified that poor little Dream has to be raised by someone like that and wants Rob to go for full custody. She’s begging Rob to take his fight off social media and into court. She thinks their family should raise Dream and not Blac Chyna.”

When she means “someone like that,” she’s most likely referring to Rob’s serious allegations that Chyna does drugs and is drunk around Dream. Rob ranted about Chyna on Instagram, and then Twitter, after she sent him a video of her kissing another man (Rarri True) in their own bed! He alleged that she slept with other guys, like rapper Mechie — and it all allegedly went down in Rob’s home. In retaliation, Rob shockingly posted nude photos of Chyna. The revenge porn was accompanied by angry blurbs about her apparently terrible parenting and how she was allegedly using him for money.

No wonder Kylie’s angry! Though what Rob did was pretty out of line, it’s no secret that Kylie and Chyna have had beef for years. Kylie dated Chyna’s baby daddy Tyga, 27, until breaking up in early 2017, and that relationship opened up a can of worms. They made peace when Chyna got together with Rob, but apparently tensions were still brewing underneath the surface. While Kylie’s okay with what Rob did, their big sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, isn’t amused! “Kim is furious at Blac and disappointed in Rob,” a separate Kardashian insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. She thinks it’s “disgusting” that Rob would post revenge porn, and is angry that he’s making the whole family look bad, too.

