Kylie Jenner Has Bangs Now — See Makeover

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to switching up her style, but her newest hair makeover is totally on trend! Bangs! See her new look below.

Kylie Jenner showed off her newest hair look, bangs peeking out from under a Balenciaga hat, on her Instagram on July 6. Kylie wrote “adventures” as the caption. She is clearly at a zoo, since her selfie has a cameo from a giraffe! Her latest hair makeover is a short, black bob, with bangs that brush just under her eyebrows. It looks really good! The short cut is especially great for summer. Bangs are super hot right now — Emily Ratajkowski just showed off some temporary bangs in Paris!

Kylie showed off her cleavage in a black bra for the snap. She looked super casual yet sexy. Kylie showed off her perfect makeup as well. Her skin was perfectly matte and poreless, which could be thanks to a filter. She’s rocking her signature long lashes, rosy cheeks, and a matte lip. She’s probably wearing Kylie Cosmetics, and it looks great!

Kylie recently shared a super sexy campaign for Quay Australia sunglasses. She has a collection coming with them on July 11. The capsule is definitely fun and outgoing — it features red frames, yellow lenses and giant aviators. The sunglasses are affordable too. Most styles are between $50 and $65! We can’t wait to get our hands on some!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kylie Jenner’s bangs?