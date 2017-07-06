Kris Jenner: Why Rob Kardashian’s Mom Put A Stop To His Social Media Attack On Blac Chyna

After his explosive online attack on ex Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian has suddenly gone silent. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his mom Kris Jenner put a stop to his social media ranting.

Uh oh! Rob Kardashian, 30, is in hot water with his mom Kris Jenner, 61, after he let loose on baby mama Blac Chyna, 29, for allegedly using him and cheating on him in an epic online rant on July 5. He even went as far as posting alleged revenge porn including nude pics of his ex after he claimed that he paid for $100K in post-baby body plastic surgery. The family matriarch knows how bad it looks for the Kardashian brand and has really put her foot down when it comes to her only son. “Kris is behind Rob’s current social media ceasefire. After struggling to get in touch with him, Kris finally was able to make it clear to Rob that he is no longer allowed to share anything online about Chyna whatsoever,” a Calabasas insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“But Rob is infuriated with the whole situation. He feels like he is the victim, he feels he was the one that got taken advantage of by Blac. Now he doesn’t like his mom coming in and treating him like a child,” our source continues. While the sock designer has every right to feel the way he does, airing it out in public was definitely the wrong way to go. He’s now risking his custody rights to daughter Dream, eight months, by sharing nude pics of Chyna that caused Instagram to suspend his account.

Though the Rob versus Chyna drama seems to no longer being playing out online, we will see what’s going on behind the scenes thanks to mama Kris turning lemons into lemonade by capturing the drama for the family’s reality show! “As soon as Kris saw what was going on with Rob, she ordered a KUWTK camera crew over to Rob to capture the drama on tape. She is beyond livid with Rob and everything he is putting the family through, but Kris also knows they have a job to do…the show must go on,” our source adds. This is going to make for one heck of a juicy plotline ahead on the next season of the family’s show!

