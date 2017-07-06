When it comes to romantic getaways, no one does it better than Kourtney Kardashian. The reality star looked like the ultimate smitten kitten while jet-skiing in Saint Tropez with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

If you want to fall in love, move to France! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima‘s budding romance started out in Cannes and has since tackled Saint Tropez as well. The couple were spotted jet-skiing together on July 6 and couldn’t have looked more like #RelationshipGoals on the beach. The reality star flaunted her bare butt cheeks in a thong bikini with black and white stars on it, possibly to celebrate 4th Of July weekend overseas. It seems jet-skiing has become on their favorite hobbies, as they also jetted around the sea in Cannes on May 24 — around the same time that Scott Disick and Bella Thorne cuddled up.

Even though the mother-of-three is having an amazing time with her boxer beau in Saint Tropez, she still can’t stop thinking about Scott and his hard-partying behavior. “She’s worried about him going off the deep end,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was drinking with a bunch of their mutual friends in Miami for the 4th Of July and she was checking up on him.” As per usual, the party boy downed bottles of beer surrounded by half naked chicks. The group reportedly turned up until 6:30 IN THE MORNING. Every single girl there was stunningly attractive and wore stripper-esque shoes with their bikinis.

It seems everyone was dressed to impress over 4th Of July weekend. What better time to flaunt that bikini body and eat as many hot dogs as your stomach can handle? Kourtney was just one of many Hollywood starlets to show off major side boob on Independence. Ariel Winter, Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lopez all made headlines for their jaw-dropping looks!

