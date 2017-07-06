Kim Kardashian ‘Furious’ With Blac Chyna & ‘Disapponted’ In Rob Amid ‘Disgusting’ Feud

The drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna is at an all-time high, and Kim Kardashian is NOT happy about it, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Plus, the whole family is concerned about what this wild feud means for baby Dream.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is, naturally, taking her brother, Rob Kardashian’s, side in his social media fight with Blac Chyna, 29, but she’s also very frustrated about the drama it’s all causing. “Kim is furious at Blac and disappointed in Rob,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks it’s disgusting that Rob would post revenge porn and thinks he’s better than that. She’s mad that he’s making the entire Kardashian family look bad on social media. She’s also enraged that Blac would use her brother, who is such a sensitive guy.” Hear all about the Rob and Blac drama in our podcast, here.

As we previously reported, Rob & Chyna’s public war began when he shared videos she sent him of her making out with another man, allegedly in the bed they’ve shared together. Things blew up from there, with Rob posting a photo of Blac’s vagina and Blac accusing him of beating her up. Then, the 30-year-old went on a wild rant on Instagram about his ex, accusing her of cheating on him, having threesomes with T.I. and Tiny, getting plastic surgery after giving birth to their daughter, Dream Kardashian, and making shocking claims about her alleged drinking and drug use. So far, the Kardashians have kept quiet publicly, but like Kim, they’re all reportedly “ashamed” by the fighting — especially because of what it means for Dream.

In one of Rob’s rants, he accused Chyna of having Dream to spite her ex, Tyga, which the Kardashians reportedly feel could “cause long-term damage” to the eight-month-old baby if she reads about it later in life, according to TMZ. The site also reports that the family doesn’t want Dream living in “homes where the parents are at war.” It’s unclear exactly where the baby is right now, but Rob did post a photo of her to Snapchat in the hours after he put Chyna on blast.

