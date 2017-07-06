Kim Kardashian Hates ‘The Pain’ Jay Z Feud Is Causing Her Husband Kanye West

Oh no! JAY-Z and Kanye West’s escalating feud is taking a toll on those around the rappers. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how it’s killing Kim Kardashian to see her hubby in pain.

JAY-Z made it crystal clear on his new album that he is still beefing hard with former pal Kanye West, 40, The 47-year-old rapper slammed him in the song “Kill Jay Z,” calling him out on everything from Ye’s concert rant about Jay and his wife Beyonce, 35, to an alleged $20 million loan. The “Father Stretch My Hands” rapper is hurting over the diss and his wife Kim Kardashian, 36, wishes the guys would just call a truce. “Even though Kim doesn’t feel like she needs to be BFF’s with Beyonce and Jay-Z, she can see how much this feud is upsetting her husband and she wants it to end. She hates to see him hurting and she knows the pain isn’t good for him,” a Calabasas source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kanye is more upset about his feud with Jay & Beyonce than Kim is. There was a time when all Kim wanted was for Beyonce and Jay to accept her but she’s over it, she doesn’t feel like she needs their approval anymore. It’s kind of ironic because she’s a big part of the reason this whole feud started. She used to get so upset over Beyonce and Jay-Z snubbing her and that infuriated Kanye. He still can’t believe that his own friends would disrespect his wife. The fact that Kanye always been a super supporter of Beyonce, makes this feud all the more painful for him,” our insider continues.

Yeezy was so upset with Bey and Jay for allegedly not calling to see how Kim was doing following her violent armed robbery in Paris last October. A month later he ranted in concert about it. “Beyoncé, I was hurt. I went down seven years on behalf of your fake s**t” and “Jay-Z. Call me bro, you still ain’t call me . . . I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head.” Jay then threw down against Kanye with rhymes in response, “But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’?”