Kesha is back! She released a brand new, powerful ballad titled ‘Praying’ on July 6, along with the official music video! The emotional song begins with a heart wrenching monologue by Kesha and we’ve never seen her so candid. Watch here!

It’s Kesha, 30, like you’ve never heard her before! She dropped her heavily teased track, “Praying” on July 6 and we have all of the feels! Kesha even debuted the emotional music video behind the song, and her vocals have never sounded so strong!

“Am I dead? Or is this one of those dreams? Those horrible dreams that seem like they last forever? If I am alive, why? Why? If there is a God or whatever, something, somewhere, why have I been abandoned by everyone and everything I’ve ever known? I’ve ever loved?,” she asked in the start of the video, which was directed by renowned music video genius, Jonas Akerlund. “Stranded. What is the lesson? What is the point? God, give me a sign, or I have to give up. I can’t do this anymore. Please just let me die. Being alive hurts too much.”

