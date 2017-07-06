Karlie Kloss Shows Off Leather Bra In Sheer Shirt With Icy Blonde Hair

Karlie Kloss showed off her edgiest look to date as her black leather bra was on display beneath her sheer polka dot shirt — a great look that complimented her icy new hair color perfectly. Did you love her outfit?

Karlie Kloss, 24, made a seriously stylish exit when she left the Azzedine Alaia show in Paris on July 6, where she rocked a sheer polka dot outfit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini that was stylish and sexy, all at the same time. While the long-sleeved silhouette and full ball skirt would’ve been relatively covered up, she added an edgy twist to the trend thanks to her entirely sheer button-down shirt, which was worn tucked into the skirt. The revealing twist elevated the outfit, which could’ve seemed too frilly without the sheer detailing of the top.

She further added to the element of surprise by wearing a black leather bra beneath the top, making it clear the edgy twist was a deliberate choice — and her outfit worked so well with her new ‘do! Mere days ago, Karlie debuted her new icy blonde locks while in Paris during the couture shows, and, on this occasion, she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail, keeping the focus on the detailing of her outfit.

The styling of the outfit was pretty perfect as she polished off the outfit with a pointy pair of red patent leather pumps. The midi skirt is the silhouette of summer, and we love the way Karlie styled the outfit.

Want to add an edgy vibe to your go-to midi? Why not try a sheer shirt and a bandeau? A bandeau will offer more coverage than a traditional bra, allowing you to show some skin without

While we loved Karlie’s latest look, there’s way more where that came from! See all of the stunning styles from Paris and let us know who you think is best dressed.