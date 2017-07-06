Justin Trudeau’s Son, 3, Adorably Upstages Handsome Dad At G20 Summit — See Pics

Where has this kid been?! Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is used to turning heads with his handsome looks, but at this year’s G20 Summit his 3-year-old son is stealing the spotlight! Click here for the pics.

Since taking office in 2015, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau, 45, and his chiseled good looks have been adored far and wide online. But at the 2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, the striking politician is getting overshadowed… by his adorable 3-year-old son Hadrien, 3! Take a look back at the hunky Prime Minister’s most memorable moments right here!

Even before young Hadrien actually arrived on the tarmac, the cameras had already fallen in love with the cute tyke. As Justin and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, 42, walked down the airplane’s stairs, their son, dressed in shredded jeans, a green polo and sporting a mop of curly blonde locks, swung between them and had the time of his life! This little guy clearly has a future in the public eye! But is he any match for Young Justin? Only time will tell.

Somewhere along the way, Hadrien got his hands on a bouquet of flowers which he happily carried around while posing for photos as his parents did their politicking behind him. Little Hadrien first turned heads when he got up to his usual deplaning shenanigans before Justin met Queen Elizabeth II in early July 2017. The kid’s got skills, there’s no denying it!

Unfortunately, it’s not all cuteness at the summit, there’s also controversy. This year’s G20 Summit has already seen massive protests in the streets to denounce the arrival of President Donald Trump at the forum. The over 10,000 protesters’ aim is to disrupt the global sit-down among nations. Let’s hope, when it’s all said and done, the world remembers this happy lil Canadian and not the unrest in the streets.

Hadrien Trudeau blocking the welcome shot of @JustinTrudeau arriving at the #G20Summit. This kid is a Canadian treasure.

#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/a77joQjV0y — Joshua Roelcke (@JoshuaRoelcke) July 6, 2017

