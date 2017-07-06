Jennifer Lopez V. Kendall Jenner: Extreme Slit Showdown In Daring Gown

While JLo left us amazed with her Fourth of July performance, (and her sexy gown!), she actually wasn’t the first star to rock the daring double slits, cut all the way up to the hips. Who wore it better?

Mariah Carey may be the queen of Christmas, but Jennifer Lopez, 47, owns the Fourth of July — especially since her amazing performance at the annual Macy’s Fireworks show was just as show-stopping as the sparklers as she sang and danced, all while clad in a seriously sexy, Fausto Puglisi double-slit dress — we were in awe of the way she avoided a wardrobe malfunction despite the fact that the gown was slit all the way up to her hip! JLo performed her new song, “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” during the special, where she showed off the long-sleeved ensemble as her long hair cascaded down her back. From head-to-toe, she looked amazing.

While JLo dominated in the frock on stage, she actually wasn’t the first to don the severe ensemble. In fact, Kendall Jenner, 21, sported the dress in 2014, where she showed off a white version of the glam gown, right on the red carpet at the Much Music Awards, where she paired the sexy style with gold peep-toe, lace-up pumps that totally made the embellished detailing of the dress pop — but it was the slits, cut high on both sides, that really had us doing a double take.

JLo and Kendall both made the look their own, as they sported them for two totally different occasions — yet they both rocked the dress to perfection! See how they wowed in the Fausto Puglisi number and comment and let us know who you think wore it better.