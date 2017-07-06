‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn’s Ex Javi Is Dating A New Woman — See Pic Of Bombshell Hookup

Moving on! That’s right, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin has a new girlfriend and we’ve got all the details on how these lovebirds found each other.

If you’re keeping track, Javi Marroquin, 24, the ex of Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, 25, keeps himself busy in the love department! In March of 2017, the reality star was said to be dating The Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls, 23. But just one month later, rumors spread that he was wooing his Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus‘ sister Brittany DeJesus, 25! And now Javi is dating yet another eligible young bachelorette! These days he’s courting Lauren Comeau, a South Carolina resident. Whew!

“We met at one of our best friend’s weddings,” Javi tells Radar Online. The reality star went on to add that their relationship is “fairly new” although, as he put it, it doesn’t feel that way. “This one feels right. We decided we’d give it a try officially at the wedding this past weekend.” At the moment, these two are maintaining a long-distance relationship with Javi living in Delaware and busy with his TV gig, but they are both indicating that this relationship is a priority.

“Distance isn’t ever easy, but we have a lot planned and busy schedules in between so I think we’ll handle it well,” Lauren, who also spoke with Radar Online, said. “We connected through a mutual friend in Delaware and finally got to meet at a recent wedding. We clicked instantly, and just really enjoyed each other’s company. I’m excited to see what happens.” Meanwhile, Kailyn is coming to terms with bringing her third child into the world, not to mention raising sons Isaac and Lincoln as a single parent. So much has changed in just a year’s time!

