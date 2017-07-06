Is Kenya Moore Getting Cut From ‘RHOA’?: Phaedra Parks Wants To Make It Happen

Could it be the end of an era? Fans are wildly speculating that Kenya Moore is getting the boot from ‘RHOA’ very soon, and it looks like Phaedra Parks is all for it. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s already encouraging producers to cut her co-star!

Kenya Moore, 46, and businessman Marc Daly are ready to share their lives together — but that doesn’t mean in front of the camera. Kenya’s reportedly been given an ultimatum recently: get your new hubby on the show or it’s a wrap on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, it looks like one of her co-stars is hoping for the latter. “Phaedra [Parks] would love to see Kenya get booted off the show, not having to deal with her anymore would be a dream come true,” a RHOA insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s not just sitting back and watching this play out either, Phaedra is proactive. She’s in the producers ears trying to encourage them to cut Kenya.”

Former New York banker Marc doesn’t want to make an appearance on the hit reality show, because he has big problems with the way RHOA portrays black men, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, Kenya reportedly has no issue sharing other aspects of her life, but would like to respect his wishes. On top of that, she never agreed to that detail in her contract. Kenya supposedly doesn’t want anything to compromise the one true love that she’s found.

“I’m just ecstatic,” Kenya told People after exchanging her vows with Marc in St. Lucia. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife,” she gushed. The happy couple married in June and Kenya is reportedly undergoing IVF treatments. After the rumors surfaced about production, fans began wildly speculating that she’ll pull the plug on the show — especially since she doesn’t want to add stress to her life.

After the ninth season wrapped, Kenya dished about the drama between her co-stars. “I knew it was coming. I see right through all of those girls,” she said to New York’s Power 105.1 on May 12. “I knew it was all gonna come out because first of all, Porsha didn’t have another play because she got all the heat for repeating it even though we learned that Phaedra made it up.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kenya will return to RHOA? Tell us!