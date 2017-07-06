CONCACAF Gold Cup: How To Watch The USA Men’s Squad Battle For Soccer Glory

The summer is about to heat up, as the USA takes on eleven other teams in the 2017 Gold Cup. Find out how to watch this event, which team is favored to win and more need-to-know info.

When is the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and how can you watch the live stream? The NBA and NHL seasons are over, and it’s still a few months until the NFL kicks off. Yet, there’s plenty of sports action going on during the summer. The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football will hold the 14th edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 7 to July 26, with twelve of the federation’s best teams competing for the prestigious honor. All the Gold Cup matches will be streamed in the USA on Fox Sports Go, according to MLS.com, so soccer fans better make plans to see every game.

Who is playing in the Gold Cup? The 2017 edition of this tournament – which is held every-other-year – will see twelve teams compete in round-robin Group play. Group A includes Honduras, Costa Rica, French Guiana and Canada. The teams in Group B are United States, Panama, Martinique and Nicaragua. Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, and Jamaica fill out Group C. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage. With so few games in the group stage, there’s no room for error. A single loss could be the difference between advancing and elimination.

Who has won the most Gold Cups? No surprise here: Mexico has won half of the Gold Cups since the tournament was introduced in 1991. El Tri took their seventh championship in 2015, beating Jamaica in the final, 3-1. The United States, who has won five Gold Cups, finished that tournament in fourth place, falling to Panama in the third-place match. The only other country to have won a Gold Cup is Canada, who beat Colombia in 2000.

Which team is the favorite to win the Gold Cup? With 12 of the past 13 Gold Cups between them, Mexico and the USA are expected to do well this time around. However, there are issues troubling both of these squads. The USMNT isn’t fielding their strongest team. “It’s bad timing for [the Gold Cup],” USA coach Bruce Arena said to Sports Illustrated (per Fansided,) ”because the guys in Europe have gone through this long club season and now the World Cup qualifiers. They need a break. They have three weeks off, and asking them to come in for Gold Cup makes no sense.”

Mexico, similarly, won’t send their strongest players. Mexico just got done playing the Confederations Cup (ultimately losing to Germany in the semifinals.) Most of the Mexican players are relatively rookies, but this team is still strong enough to pose a threat. Besides the Yanks and El Tri, Costa Rica is expected to make a major splash in the Gold Cup. Costa Rica handed the US a 4-0 loss in World Cup qualifying in Nov. 2016, so they may have the firepower to pull off a major upset.

Who do you want to win the Gold Cup, HollywoodLifers?