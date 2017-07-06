Drum roll please. Harry Styles’ next solo single is… ‘Two Ghosts!’ Believed to written with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift in mind, fans are freaking over the announcement with hilarious memes on Twitter.

Brace yourselves, the next solo single from Harry Styles, 23, is just on the horizon! It was revealed on July 6 that “Two Ghosts,” believed to be written about his relationship with Taylor Swift, will hit radio stations across the country on July 26. So far the British hunk has already performed the single twice on The Late Late Show With James Corden — but that’s nothing compared to the buzz it’s getting online, especially Twitter. Fans are literally having a field day over the upcoming release and have already started sharing ideas on what the future music video might look like. Could it feature floating white bedsheets with chains? What about a Taylor look-a-like? The possibilities are endless.

Granted, this isn’t the first time listeners have questioned Harry’s creative choices. For his premiere solo single “Sign Of The Times,” the former One Direction superstar featured himself flying across large bodies of water and a forest landscape. Was he trying to portray Jesus? That’s what some people thought. Others were left puzzled by his single’s artwork in which he appears to be wearing angel wings. There are also somebody else’s hands floating in the water against a vibrant red backdrop, which is kinda’ creepy. Of course the song itself is totally catchy and his voice sounds incredible, even the acoustic version made a huge splash!

Honestly though, we think “Two Ghosts” will make an even bigger splash once it officially drops simply because Taylor is involved. Without really saying yes or no, Harry kinda’ sorta’ admitted that it’s about the blonde pop star, calling it “self-explanatory” in a radio interview with Nick Grimshaw. He was hesitant to answer but ultimately spilled the beans and poured the tea!

Kiwi to Carolina: It's not you and it's not me… Two Ghosts: It's me pic.twitter.com/BTUAUi9Z36 — Huma loves H~ (@aesthetictomoo) July 6, 2017

I love the Two Ghosts video pic.twitter.com/sxaTjn4b2E — ㅤ (@harryfiIm) July 6, 2017

I'm honestly looking forward to all the stuttering in interviews when he's asked who Two Ghosts is about. pic.twitter.com/igBXOIG8RB — tash loves louis✨ (@LouLWT) July 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what’s your reaction to the “Two Ghosts” announcement?