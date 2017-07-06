Gwen Stefani Asking Blake Shelton To Hold Off A Wedding Until Her Boys Are Older

Wondering why Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven’t tied the knot yet? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the answer! She’s asking him to hold off on a wedding until her boys are older.

FINALLY — a reason why Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, aren’t married yet! “The rumors of a secret wedding is something that didn’t happen, nor will it happen that way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When they are married, people will know immediately. And when it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens. There are many reasons why they are waiting and one of the main reasons is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more. She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to understand that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever.”

Without completely replacing the “Misery” singer’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, Blake has proved to be an amazing step-father to Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. Ahead of his performance at the Warrior Games in Chicago on July 1, the country hottie and Gwen were caught lovingly gazing at each other while Kingston adorably sipped on a juice box. It’s obvious that Gwen is her man’s number one fan, but her three boys are also high up on the list. Even when the platinum blonde beauty isn’t on mommy duty because she’s on set of The Voice, she and Blake stay in touch all day long with cute texts and memes.

If that wasn’t sweet enough already, the lovebirds celebrated Blake’s 41st birthday in the most romantic way possible. They took a boat ride AT SUNSET and sailed across the sea under pink and purple clouds. The mother-of-three also treated him to balloons, steak and potato dinners, and a birthday cake shaped like an armadillo, which is pretty damn original if you ask us.

